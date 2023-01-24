OPS supporters boycott meet called by poll officer

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Supporters of O Panneerselvam stayed away from the all-party meeting convened by the Election Commission on Monday in connection with the Erode East by-election. District Returning Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni had convened the meeting to sensitise political parties to the election guidelines. Representatives of all recognised parties participated in the meeting. Dhuraiswamy, district secretary of the lawyer wing, attended the meeting on behalf of the faction supporting interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Muruganantham, district secretary of AIADMK (OPS camp), said: “We have not receive the formal invitation from the district election section and so did not participate in the meeting. Also, I was in Chennai to attend the district secretaries meeting. We have given a letter to the district election section with our new office address. Our party has many functionaries and workers in Erode. Absence from a meeting will not affect our success. We will start election work soon.”

Officials from the district election section said, “The invitation was sent to the addresses of all political parties available with the Election Commission.” According to sources, the invitation was sent to AIADMK’s district office, which is under the control of Palaniswami. Objecting to this, OPS supporters stayed away.

