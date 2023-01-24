Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS supporters boycott meet called by poll officer

Supporters of O Panneerselvam stayed away from the all-party meeting convened by the Election Commission on Monday in connection with the Erode East by-election.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

A consultative meeting was held at collector’s office on Monday in connection with Erode East bypoll. Recognised political parties attended the meet | Express

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Supporters of O Panneerselvam stayed away from the all-party meeting convened by the Election Commission on Monday in connection with the Erode East by-election. District Returning Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni had convened the meeting to sensitise political parties to the election guidelines. Representatives of all recognised parties participated in the meeting. Dhuraiswamy, district secretary of the lawyer wing, attended the meeting on behalf of the faction supporting interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Muruganantham, district secretary of AIADMK (OPS camp), said: “We have not receive the formal invitation from the district election section and so did not participate in the meeting. Also, I was in Chennai to attend the district secretaries meeting. We have given a letter to the district election section with our new office address. Our party has many functionaries and workers in Erode. Absence from a meeting will not affect our success. We will start election work soon.”

Officials from the district election section said, “The invitation was sent to the addresses of all political parties available with the Election Commission.” According to sources, the invitation was sent to AIADMK’s district office, which is under the control of Palaniswami. Objecting to this, OPS supporters stayed away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam AIADMK Erode East bypoll
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp