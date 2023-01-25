Failing to sing national anthem helps catch Bangladeshi man at Coimbatore airport

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A foreign national who tried to enter India using forged papers was arrested after immigration officers at the Coimbatore international airport asked him to sing the national anthem. Sources said G Anwar Hussain (28) of Balpur village in Mymensingh in Bangladesh arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight on Monday morning.

Though he produced an Indian passport and Aadhaar card with a Kolkata address, immigration officers doubted his intention to land in Coimbatore instead of flying to Kolkata directly. He gave contradictory replies only in Bengali.

M Krishnasree asked Hussain to sing the national anthem. It was then that he admitted that he hailed from Bangladesh. Hussain was handed over to the Peelamedu police who registered a case against him under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act. Police arrested him on Monday night and he was produced before a judicial magistrate. He was shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on Tuesday.

Inquiries revealed that Hussain had come to Avinashi in Tirupur in 2018 and was working as tailor till November 2020. He visited Bengaluru where he met agents and forged a birth certificate and obtained the original Aadhaar card by submitting forged documents.

