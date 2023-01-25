Home States Tamil Nadu

Failing to sing national anthem helps catch Bangladeshi man at Coimbatore airport

M Krishnasree asked Hussain to sing the national anthem. It was then that he admitted that he hailed from Bangladesh.

Published: 25th January 2023 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A foreign national who tried to enter India using forged papers was arrested  after immigration officers at the Coimbatore international airport asked him to sing the national anthem. Sources said G Anwar Hussain (28) of Balpur village in Mymensingh in Bangladesh arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight on Monday morning.

Though he produced an Indian passport and Aadhaar card with a Kolkata address, immigration officers doubted his intention to land in Coimbatore instead of flying to Kolkata directly. He gave contradictory replies only in Bengali. 

M Krishnasree asked Hussain to sing the national anthem. It was then that he admitted that he hailed from Bangladesh. Hussain was handed over to the Peelamedu police who registered a case against him under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act. Police arrested him on Monday night and he was produced before a judicial magistrate. He was shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on Tuesday.

Inquiries revealed that Hussain had come to Avinashi in Tirupur in 2018 and was working as tailor till November 2020. He visited Bengaluru where he met agents and forged a birth certificate and obtained the original Aadhaar card by submitting forged documents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp