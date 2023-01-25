Home States Tamil Nadu

TN lays road map for investments at Davos meet

Tamil Nadu has laid a roadmap for future investments as it marketed itself as the leading investment destination in India at the World Economic Forum.

Published: 25th January 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

A delegation led by minister Thangam Thennarasu met CM Stalin on Tuesday

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has laid a roadmap for future investments as it marketed itself as the leading investment destination in India at the World Economic Forum. Unlike last year, the state delegation, including industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, industries secretary S Krishnan and Guidance Chief Executive Officer Pooja Kulkarni, is focussing this year only on networking and not signing memoranda of understanding.

“We’re looking at actual investments. Our conversion rate is high and we are choosy this time to ensure that investments happen,” said a top industries department official. Pooja Kulakarni, MD and CEO, Guidance, told TNIE that the investor response has been good. This year’s theme ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ resonates well with the state as TN is well connected to the global supply chain, she said.

The Tamil Nadu delegation led by minister Thangam Thennarasu, who was invited to speak at the WEF, met Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday and briefed him about the development. This year, Tamil Nadu’s participation in the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2023 at Davos is much bigger and has drawn greater global attention to the remarkable economy and industrial ecosystem of the state, the industry department official said.

There has been a lot of interest among CXOs and CEOs about investing in the state. Even industries minister in his speech ‘Navigating the Next Chapter of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’ outlined Tamil Nadu’s spectacular industrial growth chart, its prospering and stable economy, and the state’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub. The minister spoke about TN as South Asia’s first and only Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) and how the state is leading from the front in the global switch to Industry 4.0 technologies, the official said.

Officials are hoping the attention garnered during WEF would woo more participation during the Global Investors Meet (GIM) next year. The crucial aspect of TN’s investment promotion push at Davos was a series of meetings with key leaders around the world, government agencies to explore fundamental investor interest in their respective countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Davos World Economic Forum
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp