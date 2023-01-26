Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri bus stand to be renovated at cost of Rs 1.3 crore

The Dharmapuri Municipality will soon be developing the town and moffusil bus stand at a cost of Rs 1.34 crores.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri Municipality will soon be developing the town and moffusil bus stand at a cost of Rs 1.34 crores. Over 325 shops that are under its control in the bus stand will also be renovated. The bus stand was constructed in 1980 on a 5.25-acre area, and has 52 bus bays. Over time, the facility has become damaged. Also, it is not able to cater to the rise in traffic and passenger footfalls.

Commenting on the situation of the bus stand, P Sundar, a shop owner, said, The bus stand is over 40 years old and needs to be upgraded at the earliest. The number of people who use the bus stand has increased significantly and the number of buses has also increased. Further, the buildings surrounding the bus stand owned by the municipality are in bad shape.Apart from this, there is a severe lack of space in the bus stand for commuters to park or even wait for buses.”

K Palani, a TNSTC driver,  said,”On average every hour over 70 buses depart from here, so there is severe traffic congestion within the bus stand. Moreover, the poor parking in the bus stand affects bus movement.”

Municipality Commissioner Chitra Sugumar said, The municipality owns 325 shops in the vicinity of the bus stand and these shops will be renovated. Most of these shops are weathered and need major repairs. Further, the platforms are also broken in certain places and in need of renovation. Further, the bus stand will be elevated, due to the roads outside the bus stand being elevated the rainwater damages are significant, and this will also be corrected.

Chitra added, “Commuters waiting for buses also have no place to rest, so new benches will be placed in both the town and mofussil bus stands. Overall we will be improving all the aspects and undertaking massive renovation works.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp