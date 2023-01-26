Five tonnes of banned plastic items seized in Coimbatore last year

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Despite the state and the union governments banning single-use plastic items in the state, the usage continues to grow day by day in Coimbatore city due to the lack of stringent action and hefty fines levied against violators by the local body officials. The civic body has so far seized around five tonnes of banned plastics in the city and imposed a total fine amount of Rs 14,47,450 against the violators in the past year.

The Tamil Nadu government banned 14 types of one-time use and throw plastic items on January 1, 2019. Followed by that, the union government’s Ministry of Environment, forest and climate change ordered a ban on identified single-use plastic items from July 1, 2022.

The union government’s notification said that the list of banned items includes earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, stirrers, etc.

However, the majority of the public is yet to give up on the banned plastic items and the local body officials have not been taking stringent action against the violators. It has allowed the continued usage of such items in the city, dampening the efforts of the government’s Meendum Manjapai initiative.

Vivin Saravan, a social activist, told TNIE, “Not only the people, but the officials too have forgotten the ban imposed by both governments. These banned plastic items are the major factor for clogged drains which results in inundated roads &houses during the rainy season. ”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The sanitary officials of the civic body have so far seized a total of 4,939.40 kgs of banned single-use plastics in the city and imposed a total fine amount of Rs 14,47,450 against the violators in the last year. We shall continue to conduct frequent surprise raids across the city and take necessary action against the violators in the upcoming days too.”

Sources said that a special raid was conducted at Raja street and Thomas street on Tuesday, where 137.50 kg of plastics was seized and a fine amount of Rs 15,000 was imposed against the violators by the officials led by Nodal officer Salaith along with ward 81 SI Dhanabalan. The civic body was being soft on the traders as they are still in the recovery phase after the COVID-19 pandemic, added the sources.

