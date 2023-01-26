Home States Tamil Nadu

MNM vows unconditional support to Congress in Erode East by-election

The announcement was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, EVKS Elangovan and TNCC president KS Alagiri. 

Published: 26th January 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan holding a presser at MNM office in Chennai on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MNM president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced his party’s unconditional support to Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency. 
The announcement was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, EVKS Elangovan and TNCC president KS Alagiri. 

Kamal said that MNM would do all that it can for Elangovan’s victory and that he would campaign for him. MNM functionary Arunachalam has been appointed election in-charge of Erode East constituency.
Kamal said that there was an effort to homogenise the country’s culture and that communal forces intruded into people’s food habits, language and other aspects of culture and tried to impinge on states’ rights.

As such, “each Tamilian has the duty to protect Tamil Nadu from these autocratic forces,” Kamal added.
Asked whether this stance of MNM would last for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kamal said MNM’s current stand did not have any link to the Lok Sabha elections. “The stand on LS polls will be taken after a year.”

Asked whether he is compromising on his party’s stance for this by-election, Kamal denied it and said: “At this moment of national importance, we will have to iron out differences and even party ideologies ... I truly believe that India’s plurality makes it unique. This is a battle for a larger cause, and I am willing to make some sacrifices.”

When a reporter asked whether he took the decision to support Congress keeping an eye on the MP post, Kamal said: “Why not? You did not object when I was aspiring to be the CM of TN, why should you ridicule this?” 

Meanwhile, former minister D Jayakumar, supporter of Edappadi K Palaniswami, said that by his decision, Kamal proved that he had been functioning as the “B team” of the DMK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan MNM Congress Erode East bypoll
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp