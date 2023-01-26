Home States Tamil Nadu

Railways and India Post launch joint parcel service

The first consignment under the Joint Parcel Product, an initiative by Railways and India Post, was despatched from Coimbatore railway station to Chennai on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The first consignment under the Joint Parcel Product, an initiative by Railways and India Post, was despatched from Coimbatore railway station to Chennai on Wednesday. Under this scheme, first and last mile connectivity would be provided by the India post and station to station connectivity would be provided by the railways.

Assistant Commercial Manager Panduranga who commenced the first parcel service in the presence of Akhil Nair, Senior Superintendent/India Post, Suresh, Station Director/Coimbatore. “Parcels were loaded by Train No.12244 with a total weight of consignment of 480 kg,” said a Railway official.

