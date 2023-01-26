Singer, snake catchers, doctor among six Padma Shri awardees from TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expert snake catchers from the Irula community, Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, were among 26 unsung heroes selected for the coveted Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day. A note issued by the Press Information Bureau said the Irula community plays an important role in the healthcare ecosystem of India by helping in collection of antivenoms and these two awardees use the indigenous knowledge inherited from their forefathers to help save lives. They specialise in catching dangerous and venomous snakes and travelled globally to train other snake catchers, the note said.

While renowned singer Vani Jairam (78) has been selected for the Padma Bhushan award, Palam Kalyana Sundaram (Social Work), Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy (Medicine), K Kalyanasundaram Pillai (Art) from Tamil Nadu have been chosen for Padmi Shri.

Vani Jairam (78) was born in Vellore in a family of classical musicians. Jairam, who started her career as a playback singer in 1971, continues to enthrall audience for more than five decades. In addition to film songs, she has recorded numerous devotionals and private albums besides participating in a number of concerts in India and abroad. She has sung in several Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Assamese, Tulu and Bengali.

Speaking to TNIE after the awards were announced on Wednesday, Vadivel Gopal said, “I feel Padma Shri is not a recognition for just me, but for the entire Irula community. I hope this recognition will draw more attention from the authorities towards our plight and help improve our quality of life. I have travelled to Florida and Thailand through our Irulas Snake Catchers Industrial Cooperative Society where I have worked as a member for over 20 years. I thank all who supported me.”

Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy (75), served as the Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of Central Council for Research in Siddha, the apex body for Siddha research of the Ministry of Ayush from 2018 to 2021.He is currently the honorary chairman of the Siddha Pharmacopoeia Committee in Chennai.

‘Paalam’ Kalyanasundaram (82) is a social worker who remained a bachelor for serving the people. He has given almost all his salary during his entire working years for social welfare. He is a practising Gandhian who has dedicated his life to the poor and needy. A gold medalist in library science, he served as a librarian for 35 years at Srivaikuntam College. In 1998, he founded Paalam, a social welfare organisation as a bridge between donors and beneficiaries. An American organisation honoured him with Man of Millennium award and gave him $6.5 million. Kalyanasundaram spent the entire money for the welfare of poor children.

Dr. Nalini Parthasarathi (Medicine) of Puducherry has also been selected for Padma Shri this year.

Awardees from TN

Padma Bhushan

Vani Jairam (Singer)

Padma Shri

Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan (Snake catchers)

Paalam Kalyana Sundaram (Social Work)

Dr Gopalsamy Veluchamy (Medicine)

K Kalyanasundaram Pillai (Art)

Dr Nalini Parthasarathi selected for Padma Shri for medicine. She has become the only person Puducherry to be selected.

