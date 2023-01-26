Home States Tamil Nadu

TN never had a Governor worse than RN Ravi: Vaiko

Sharpening his attack on Governor RN Ravi, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Wednesday said the state never had a governor worse than Ravi.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Sharpening his attack on Governor RN Ravi, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Wednesday said the state never had a governor worse than Ravi. Speaking at an event held on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day in Obulapadithurai, Vaiko said, “One day, he refers to our state as ‘Tamilagam’, and the next day, he agrees to call it Tamil Nadu.

Also, if PM Narendra Modi really cares about the Tamil language, he should not impose the Hindi language on our state. TN will not tolerate Hindutva politics or people who support the Sanatana dharma.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Vaiko Tamil Nadu MDMK
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp