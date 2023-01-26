TN never had a Governor worse than RN Ravi: Vaiko

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Sharpening his attack on Governor RN Ravi, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Wednesday said the state never had a governor worse than Ravi. Speaking at an event held on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day in Obulapadithurai, Vaiko said, “One day, he refers to our state as ‘Tamilagam’, and the next day, he agrees to call it Tamil Nadu.

Also, if PM Narendra Modi really cares about the Tamil language, he should not impose the Hindi language on our state. TN will not tolerate Hindutva politics or people who support the Sanatana dharma.”

