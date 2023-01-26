Villupuram: Man held for attacking teacher, students with sickle at school

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A man was arrested for attacking a teacher and students at a government school near Villupuram on Wednesday afternoon using a sickle. Three students got injured while trying to save the teacher. Police said the accused and teacher are siblings and the assault was the fallout of a property dispute between the two.

According to Valavanur police, P Natarajan (42) of Udayarpalayam village near Jayakondam in Ariyalur district works as a teacher at the government higher secondary school at Koliyanur near Villupuram. On Wednesday, he walked out from school for lunch break and his elder brother P Stalin (52), who was hiding there, sprang on him with a sickle.

“Natarajan ran back inside the school to escape Stalin. On seeing this, students tried to catch Stalin and rescue Natarajan. But, he attacked some students too and three of them got injured,” said police sources involved in the investigation. Students managed to catch Stalin, while personnel from Valavanur Police Station rushed to the spot.

Police sent Natarajan and injured students to the Government General hospital in Villupuram for treatment. “Stalin is a farmer and said that he spent his income on Natarajan’s studies. But after Natarajan became a government school teacher, he didn’t give any money to Stalin.

Their father Paneerselvam passed away a week back and a quarrel broke out between the brothers on sharing of assets,” police said, adding that Natarajan asked for an equal share, which had angered Stalin.

VILLUPURAM: A man was arrested for attacking a teacher and students at a government school near Villupuram on Wednesday afternoon using a sickle. Three students got injured while trying to save the teacher. Police said the accused and teacher are siblings and the assault was the fallout of a property dispute between the two. According to Valavanur police, P Natarajan (42) of Udayarpalayam village near Jayakondam in Ariyalur district works as a teacher at the government higher secondary school at Koliyanur near Villupuram. On Wednesday, he walked out from school for lunch break and his elder brother P Stalin (52), who was hiding there, sprang on him with a sickle. “Natarajan ran back inside the school to escape Stalin. On seeing this, students tried to catch Stalin and rescue Natarajan. But, he attacked some students too and three of them got injured,” said police sources involved in the investigation. Students managed to catch Stalin, while personnel from Valavanur Police Station rushed to the spot. Police sent Natarajan and injured students to the Government General hospital in Villupuram for treatment. “Stalin is a farmer and said that he spent his income on Natarajan’s studies. But after Natarajan became a government school teacher, he didn’t give any money to Stalin. Their father Paneerselvam passed away a week back and a quarrel broke out between the brothers on sharing of assets,” police said, adding that Natarajan asked for an equal share, which had angered Stalin.