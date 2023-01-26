Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram: Man held for attacking teacher, students with sickle at school

On Wednesday, he walked out from school for lunch break and his elder brother P Stalin (52), who was hiding there, sprang on him with a sickle. 

Published: 26th January 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A man was arrested for attacking a teacher and students at a government school near Villupuram on Wednesday afternoon using a sickle. Three students got injured while trying to save the teacher. Police said the accused and teacher are siblings and the assault was the fallout of a property dispute between the two. 

According to Valavanur police, P Natarajan (42) of Udayarpalayam village near Jayakondam in Ariyalur district works as a teacher at the government higher secondary school at Koliyanur near Villupuram. On Wednesday, he walked out from school for lunch break and his elder brother P Stalin (52), who was hiding there, sprang on him with a sickle. 

“Natarajan ran back inside the school to escape Stalin. On seeing this, students tried to catch Stalin and rescue Natarajan. But, he attacked some students too and three of them got injured,” said police sources involved in the investigation. Students managed to catch Stalin, while personnel from Valavanur Police Station rushed to the spot.

Police sent Natarajan and injured students to the Government General hospital in Villupuram for treatment. “Stalin is a farmer and said that he spent his income on Natarajan’s studies. But after Natarajan became a government school teacher, he didn’t give any money to Stalin.

Their father Paneerselvam passed away a week back and a quarrel broke out between the brothers on sharing of assets,” police said, adding that Natarajan asked for an equal share, which had angered Stalin. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp