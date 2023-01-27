Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: BJP conducts prize distribution ceremony at school campus on R-Day

"On republic day, Akkaraisengapalli panchayat president hoisted the national flag in the school.

Published: 27th January 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP functionaries of the North Annur block allegedly distributed the prizes to students at Akkaraisengapalli panchayat union middle school on Republic day after taking permission in the name of a trust.

According to sources, S Banu Ramesh, BJP Youth Wing Secretary in North Block, had asked permission from the headmistress to  give prizes to the students who get first three places in classes 1 to 8 and, who regularly came to school without taking a leave in this academic year under the banner of 'Yavarum Kelir' trust. Headmistress permitted this."

"On republic day, Akkaraisengapalli panchayat president hoisted the national flag in the school. After this, BJP members, along with Banu Ramesh tried to install welcome flex carrying the party name, symbol and text that 'The BJP youth wing and Yavarum Kelir' trust. Suddenly, some teachers stopped this and requested not to install such banners here. They left the campus after giving prizes," sources added.        

When contacted, school headmistress S Karpagam told TNIE, "As they said that they would conduct the ceremony at school through the trust, I permitted. But, we did not expect that they would conduct it with the party mindset. Also, I was not in school on Thursday due to personal reasons."

Kalvi Mempaatu Kootaimaipu coordinator Su Moorthu told TNIE, "No schools should allow conducting party-related functions and meetings at the campus. So, educational officers should ensure it."

When contacted, Banu Ramesh told TNIE, "To encourage the students, we have given prizes to them under the trust. We did not involve in any party-related activities after they told us that there is no permission to conduct such functions."

When asked about it, an official from district elementary education told TNIE, "There is no permission to conduct party-related events at the campus. On this matter, we confirmed that the party conducted a function there. We would look into the issue."

Repeated attempts to reach Chief Educational Officer R Boopathi went in vain.

BJP Coimbatore
