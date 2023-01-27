Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamarajar Port sets record in cargo handling

He was speaking after unfurling the Tricolour on port administrative premises. He said the port is expected to handle 45 million tonnes of cargo in 2022-23. 

Sunil Paliwal speaking after unfurling the national flag | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chairman and MD of Kamarajar Port, Sunil Paliwal, on Thursday said the port handled its highest ever cargo throughput of 32.60 million tonnes during the financial year 2022-23 (till December 2022), registering an increase of about 16.43% over previous year's numbers. He was speaking after unfurling the Tricolour on port administrative premises. He said the port is expected to handle 45 million tonnes of cargo in 2022-23.

Paliwal also unfurled the national flag at Babu Jagajivan Ram Stadium in Chennai Port’s Tondiarpet Housing Colony. During the event, he said the Dry Port at Mappedu would be inaugurated in two years for increased  throughput. He said the 20.6km double-decker elevated highway between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal, built at `5,855 crore, was also progressing well.

Tenders for the construction of a two-tier, four-lane elevated corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal under PM’s Gati Shakti programme were called in July, but bids could not be finalised as the project was awaiting coastal regulation zone clearance and approval from the railways. The elevated corridor would be constructed in four packages. Of the 20.6 km, 12 km corridor will be a double- decked corridor.

