Tanuvas. HR&CE sign MoU for TN gaushalas

Published: 27th January 2023 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cows at the gaushala on the outskirts of the city do not have sufficient fodder as funds dried up during the lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department and the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) signed a memorandum of understanding to revamp the maintenance of cows at cow shelters (gaushala) across the state on Thursday.

HR & CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and Tanuvas Vice-Chancellor K N Selvakumar were present when the MoU was signed. According to officials, the agreement between the department and the university will cater to 3,250 cows at 129 shelters across the state.

In a press note, S Meenakshi Sundaram, Director, Centre for Animal Production Studies, said, “Tanuvas will provide a standard operating procedure (SOP) for maintenance of cows depending on the breed and age of the animals, in addition to infrastructure requirements for shelters, which are in compliance with the statutory norms.”

He added, “The SOP will cover all aspects of animal welfare, including feed, disease prevention measures, and other issues  faced by the animals at shelters.” The veterinary university will also supply feed for cows at these shelters, which is manufactured at five places in Tamil Nadu, at a price, added Sundaram. 

The HR & CE manages cows offered to temples by devotees. The surplus cows are donated to women’s self-help groups and temple priests.  Recently, HR & CE Minister Sekar Babu said a mega cow shelter will be built at Sundararaja Perumal temple near Avadi at a cost of Rs 20 crores.

