TN honours its best on R-day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday presented state awards during Republic Day celebrations here. Farmer G Vasantha of Aalavayal in Pudukottai won the C Narayanasamy Naidu Award for the highest rice production. The award carries `5 lakh, a medal and a citation.

Vasantha has been cultivating paddy using ‘system rice intensification’ method for the past 20 years. She used the paddy variety CR 1009 Sub-1 foundation seeds and followed the instructions of TN agriculture department.

MA Inayathulla of Kottaimedu in Coimbatore received the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, which carries `25,000, a medal and a certificate. Inayathulla has been promoting communal harmony for the past 20 years and joined hands with police to maintain communal harmony and peace, especially during the communal crisis in Coimbatore.

After the car explosion near Kottai Eswaran temple in Coimbatore on October 23, 2002, Inayathullah, along with members of Sunnath Jamath Federation of Coimbatore district, visited Kottai Sangameswarar temple and met temple administrators and officials on November 3, 2022. They expressed their intention to maintain fraternity between Hindus and Muslims in Coimbatore city.

Anna Medal for Gallantry

P Saravanan, head constable, Chennai: Put out a fire due to a gas cylinder leak at Aminjikarai in Chennai and revived a person with CPR. Jayakumar Ponnarasu, a male nurse, working with Government Kasturba Gandhi Mother and Child Care Hospital in Triplicane, saved the lives of patients when a fire broke out at the hospital. He also prevented oxygen cylinders from exploding. He broke the window panes in the back of the room where the fire was raging and brought it under control by using fire extinguishers. He put out the fire even before the arrival of firemen.

J Antonysamy, a fisherman from Punnakayal in Thoothukudi, saved three teenage boys when they were washed away in Thamirabarani river on December 3, 2021. N Sreekrishnan of Kanniyakumari saved the lives of three children who were being swept away in a flash flood in a river near Ulakkai waterfall in Kattuputhur on October 23, 2022.

A Selvam, Alamelupuram village of Thanjavur district, on October 3, 2022, saved the lives of two persons caught in a whirlpool in Coleroon river.

Gandhi Adigal police medal

DE Priyadharshini, inspector, Central Intelligence unit, headquarters, Chennai; K Jayamohan, inspector, Pattukottai Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Thanjavur; S Sahathevan, SI, Central Intelligence unit, Salem zone; B Enayath Basha, SI, Central Intelligence unit, Villupuram zone; and S Sivanesan, head constable, Palur police station, Chengalpattu, received this award for exemplary services in seizing ganja, illicit arrack and IMFL from Puducherry and arresting the offenders. Chief Minister’s Trophies for best police stations went to Tiruppur north station (first prize), Tiruchy Fort station (second prize) and Dindigul taluk station (third prize).

DMK MP’s exit from R-day event sets tongues wagging

Pudukkottai: DMK MP MM Abdulla’s exit from the district administration’s Republic Day celebrations minutes after it began on Thursday raised many an eyebrow. BJP leader Karu Nagarajan claimed that the MP “boycotted” the function after he didn’t find his name on the seat reserved for him. “If Abdulla doesn’t have interest in celebrating Republic Day he should resign from his post,” he said. Sources in the district administration said the MP wanted a seat next to the collector but was allocated one slightly farther. However, there was no intent to disrespect him. Meanwhile, DMK sources said higher officials were offered a chair different from that for Abdulla. The MP, however, shot down the speculations as “fake news”. “I have hip-related issues of late. I even attended the function with a walking stick. I left early because of health reasons.”

