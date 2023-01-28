At 5,750 kg per hectare, Thanjavur betters last year's samba paddy yield

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Even as samba paddy harvesting is gathering momentum in the district, farmers are a happy lot as an average yield of 5,750 kg per hectare is being recorded in certain parts. This is more than the average yield of 5,550 kg per hectare recorded after the seasonal harvest in 2022. Samba and thalady paddy have been cultivated over 3.5 lakh acres (1.4 lakh hectares) in the district.

"Of this the crop cultivated earlier in around 37,823 acres has been harvested so far, mostly in Ammapettai block," an agriculture department official told TNIE. While the yield is around 5,750 kg per hectare, in some places it is even 6,300 kg per hectare, the official said. Farmers also concur with the official. Veera Mohan, the district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (AIKS) and a farmer of Vizhuthiyur, said the early trends are encouraging.

"The farmers who have cultivated fine varieties are getting around 5,400 kg per hectare whereas those who cultivated common varieties like CR1009 are getting a higher yield ranging between 39 and 45 bags (of 60 kg) each per acre which is between 5,850 kg and 6,750 kg per hectare," he said. C Packirisamy, a farmer from Kovilur in Ammapettai block also echoed the views, mentioning farmers to be getting a fair yield of around 36 bags of 60 kg per acre which translates to 5,400 kg per hectare.

As Ammapettai block gets irrigation water from Grand Anicut Canal, Vadavaru and Vennaru rivers, besides having a large number of borewells, farmers go in early for samba, thalady crop cultivation. Hence the harvest also commenced early, he reasoned. Meanwhile Veera Mohan said the harvesting machine operators are charging Rs 2,500 per hour, which is more than the Rs 2,350 fixed at a tripartite meeting.

He also wanted the paddy produced by the farmers to be procured at direct purchase centres (DPCs) without any hassle and corruption. Though the farmers are getting good yield compared to last year, the full picture will be known only after the paddy in a majority of the total area of 3.5 lakh acres is harvested, officials said

