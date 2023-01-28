Home States Tamil Nadu

Deadline to choose consultant for Parandur airport extended

The consultant selected has to obtain statutory clearances and assist in conducting bid process management for proposed development model for the greenfield airport.

Published: 28th January 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Parandur mega airport

The area where the proposed airport is to come up in Parandur | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has extended the deadline for submitting bids to select consultants to prepare Detailed Techno Economic Report for the Greenfield Airport in Parandur to February 6. While floating the tender, the corporation had fixed January 6 as the deadline.

The consultant selected has to obtain statutory clearances and assist in conducting bid process management for proposed development model for the greenfield airport. Official sources told TNIE the dates have been extended, as little more time is required for the preparation of the bids. G Subramanian, secretary of Ekanapuram Village People and Farmers Welfare Board, said the villagers in and around Parandur whose land is being acquired for the project are monitoring the development.

The extension of the deadline comes at a time when Ekanapuram and other villages passed a resolution for the fourth time, on Thursday, opposing the airport. The villagers have also been conducting protests during the night.

The focus of the villagers towards the selection of consultant gains prominence as one of the clauses of tender is that the consultant will re-assess the land requirement. Under the proposed 104-week contract, the consultant will also determine phase-wise development of the project besides clearly delineating the exact extent of land parcel required for the first phase of the project development. This will be one of the critical facets, as the state requires 4,563.56 acres of land spread over 13 villages for the project. 

