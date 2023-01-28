Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK has fulfilled 70% of poll promises: Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK has fulfilled 70 % of its poll promises within 20 months of forming the government, said Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Friday.

By Express News Service

SALEM:  DMK has fulfilled 70 % of its poll promises within 20 months of forming the government, said Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over several events, Udhayaniidhi said, “Senior leader K N Nehru, who has been appointed as in-charge minister for Erode East constituency, will give us a huge victory in the bypoll.

In the AIADMK camp, there is a power struggle between EPS and OPS. When the AIADMK was in power, there was no issue between them. Now the party is not in power now and there is intense competition between the two to woo the BJP.”

“Within 20 months of forming the government, Chief Minister MK Stalin has fulfilled 70% of his poll promises. Women have taken 216 crore trips across Tamil Nadu through the free bus travel scheme. In Salem alone, women have made 14.58 crore trips. All schemes are benefiting the people.”

