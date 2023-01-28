Have guts to take risks, ex-CEO of Dabur Foods exhorts students at IIM-Trichy

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: Encouraging students to be open to learning all through their career, former CEO of Dabur Foods and Excelcia Kartik Kumar Raina on Friday also warned them against complete dependence on social media when making decisions.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of IIM’s business and cultural fest, ‘Dhruva 2023’, Raina said, “You would not be able to contribute to your firm unless you keep yourself open to learning.

You have to maintain the same attitude in student life throughout your career and be open for more learning experiences. Until you develop the ability to judge what is right or wrong, don’t be completely dependent on information in social media. You should have the guts to take risks that will be beneficial to your organisation. During my tenure at Dabur, I decided to foray into the food sector with ‘Real’ juice. Many employees expressed concern but I took that risk. The product is now a huge success.”

On Dhruva that is under way till January 29, IIM-Tiruchy Director Dr Pawan Kumar Singh said, “The fest has business and cultural sessions to promote the concept of learning with joy. The business personalities attending it can shape students’ career aspirations. It will offer the best learning experience for all participants.”

Dean of Academics Gopal V said the event held by students can offer them managerial experience. “Every year, we conduct three major festivals — Dhruva is one of them. Most things, like sponsors and participants, are arranged by students to give them managerial experience,” he said.



