No clash between migrants, locals, says Tiruppur top cop

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: After a video of two groups of workers clashing in a garment unit, Commissioner of Police Pravin Kumar Abhinapu on Friday clarified that it was a petty quarrel between wrongs, but was portrayed as a migrants vs Tamils issue by vested interests.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, "A migrant worker from the garment unit at Thilagar Nagar West in Velampalayam, stepped out for a break to a roadside shop on January 14. A resident reportedly argued with him and blew cigarette smoke at his face .

This enraged the worker and the argument turned physical. The migrant worker retaliated and moved away from the spot. Later, the local along with a few friends entered the garment unit and attacked the worker. With the support of his colleagues, he retaliated. A police patrol arrived on the spot and pacified both parties. The entire incident was shared in social media on January 26 and portrayed as a rift between two groups."

TIRUPPUR: After a video of two groups of workers clashing in a garment unit, Commissioner of Police Pravin Kumar Abhinapu on Friday clarified that it was a petty quarrel between wrongs, but was portrayed as a migrants vs Tamils issue by vested interests. Speaking to TNIE, he said, "A migrant worker from the garment unit at Thilagar Nagar West in Velampalayam, stepped out for a break to a roadside shop on January 14. A resident reportedly argued with him and blew cigarette smoke at his face . This enraged the worker and the argument turned physical. The migrant worker retaliated and moved away from the spot. Later, the local along with a few friends entered the garment unit and attacked the worker. With the support of his colleagues, he retaliated. A police patrol arrived on the spot and pacified both parties. The entire incident was shared in social media on January 26 and portrayed as a rift between two groups."