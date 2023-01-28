Home States Tamil Nadu

No clash between migrants, locals, says Tiruppur top cop

Speaking to TNIE, he said, "A migrant worker from the garment unit at Thilagar Nagar West in Velampalayam, stepped out for a break to a roadside shop on January 14.

TIRUPPUR: After a video of two groups of workers clashing in a garment unit, Commissioner of Police Pravin Kumar Abhinapu on Friday clarified that it was a petty quarrel between wrongs, but was portrayed as a migrants vs Tamils  issue by vested interests.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, "A migrant worker from the garment unit at Thilagar Nagar West in Velampalayam, stepped out for a break to a roadside shop on January 14. A resident reportedly argued with him and blew cigarette smoke at his face .

This enraged the worker and the argument turned physical. The migrant worker retaliated and moved away from the spot. Later, the local along with a few friends entered the garment unit and attacked the worker. With the support of his colleagues, he retaliated. A police patrol arrived on the spot and pacified both parties. The entire incident was shared in social media on January 26 and portrayed as a rift between two groups." 

