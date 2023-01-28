Notice on plea to repair damaged roads in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the Highways department, among others, on two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed to repair damaged roads in and near Tirunelveli district.



The litigant AM Sundaravel, a resident of Tirunelveli, submitted that the roads connecting Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, Tirunelveli and Papanasam, Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur, were in a damaged condition and have been leading to several accidents. The roads got damaged despite being newly laid as the officials failed to remove the previous road and its speed breakers before relaying the road, he claimed. The materials used for the roads were of poor quality too, he further alleged.

He urged the authorities to repair the substandard roads along three more stretches--namely Tirunelveli Town Dargah to double bridge at Tirunelveli junction, Cheranmahadevi to Sankanthiradu and Kallur to Suthamalli--in the district.



Since the government counsel said the works are in progress and are nearing completion in some of the above stretches of roads, a Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar sought a report and adjourned both the PILs to February 10.

