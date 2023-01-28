Home States Tamil Nadu

Police teach motorists not wearing helmet a ‘lesson’ in Coimbatore

A total of 400 police personnel and around 200 volunteers from NGOs took part in the drive. Bikers who were found without helmets were booked and penalized on the spot.

Published: 28th January 2023 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To ensure safety of bikers, police conducted special helmet-checking drives at 15 locations across the city on Friday.

A total of 400 police personnel and around 200 volunteers from NGOs took part in the drive. Bikers who were found without helmets were booked and penalized on the spot. After that, they were made to sit in the awareness sessions. Those who were in an emergency were let off with a warning, said N Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The drive was initiated with the help of NGOs. It was held at 15 places, mostly near educational institutions, which helped police to hold the awareness sessions on their premises. As per sources, 3, 875 people attended the awareness sessions. 1282 people were found without helmets and the remaining 2543 had helmets but did not use them while on the move . 937 people who were found without helmets were booked and others were released with a warning.

The drive was held at Kalappatti road, Codissia, Nava India junction, BPL Corner, Sathyamangalam check post, Thudiyalur road, Gandhipuram, Singanallur police station, Pollachi road, Palakkad road, Mettupalayam road, Thadagam road and DB road in RS Puram. Police plan to conduct the drive once a week to make people wear helmets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore road safety
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp