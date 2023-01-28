Home States Tamil Nadu

Teach traitors lesson by winning Erode East: EPS

For Periyar Nagar, where DMK minister and Erode strongman S Muthusamy stays, Palaniswami has appointed his aide and Salem suburban district secretary Elangovan as in-charge.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy during a meeting with former ministers and AIADMK party workers in Erode on Friday | Express

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: By winning the by-elections, we must teach a lesson to those who are colluding with our arch rivals and working against the AIADMK, interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami told his supporters on Friday.

Addressing functionaries and leaders who have been appointed to oversee election work, Palaniswami said, “This election is important for us and we should not let the votes scatter. No one can defeat us except ourselves. We must bury our differences and work for the common goal.”

He added, “Trials and tribulations are not new to us. AIADMK has reached this place after crossing many hurdles. Even today some people are working against AIADMK and have joined hands with our opponents . This election should teach a lesson to them.”

Further, the former chief minister advised booth committee in-charges to be in constant touch with the members “The in-charges must ensure that we do not lose the votes we got last time. Each booth should get 50 votes more than what our alliance got in 2021. I have received information that about 25,000 voters have moved out of Erode East for several reasons, but have not changed their address in the voters list. We must collect all information like the exact number of voters in each booth. Make this your top priority,” Palaniswami said.

AIADMK sources said Palaniswami has appointed sub-committees headed by former ministers and district secretaries for five zones ( Agraharam, Ashokapuram, Karungalpalayam, Periyar Nagar and Veerappanchatram) in the constituency. 

For Periyar Nagar, where DMK minister and Erode strongman S Muthusamy stays, Palaniswami has appointed his aide and Salem suburban district secretary Elangovan as in-charge. He also gave new mobile phones to booth in charges so that they can be in constant touch with Elangovan.

Sources added that the AIADMK’s campaign would focus on DMK’s failure to fulfil its election promises and the lack of development projects for Erode East. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Erode East bypoll
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp