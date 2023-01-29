Illegal jail: Madras HC stays Rs 18L recovery from cop in illegal detention case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently stayed the recovery of Rs 18 lakh compensation from a police inspector in an illegal detention case in Ramanathapuram.

A division bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar passed the interim order on an appeal filed by Inspector Ratna Kumar, challenging a previous order passed in December 2022 on the petitions filed by victims — VN Raja Mohamed and M Manoharan — over their illegal detention pertaining to the murder case of BJP town secretary Murugan in 2013.

The single judge held in the order that Kumar conducted a perfunctory investigation due to which, the petitioners were falsely implicated and detained in prison for nearly four months. He directed the state to pay Rs 10 lakh to Mohamed and Rs 8 lakh to Manoharan within four months and recover compensation from Kumar, challenging which Kumar filed the appeal. The case was adjourned for two months.

