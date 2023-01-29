'Kumbabishekam' performed at 447 temples across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Kumbabishekam has been performed at 447 temples across the state so far under the DMK government, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the city airport, the minister said kumbabishekam will be carried out in 179 more temples this month. "The government has allotted Rs 100 crore and works are going on. A sum of Rs 2 lakh each was released for 2,500 temples including 1,200 Adi Dravidar temples," he said.

Kumbabishekam details from 07.05.2021

The HR&CE department is also working on a plan for reciting Tamil mantras in temples, he said.

About recovering encroached temple lands, Sekar Babu said, "About Rs 3,964-crore worth of temple land parcels have been recovered from private entities over the last 20 months.”

“About 282 stolen temple idols have been brought back and 68 idols kept in foreign countries have been identified. The returned idols would be restored to their respective temples soon," he said.

