Home States Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin to launch new CM scheme to assess govt programmes in TN

Entire state to be categorised into 10 zones of 4 to 5 districts each for the review programme

Published: 29th January 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/ VELLORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin will be launching a new initiative - Kala Aaivil Mudhalvar (Chief Minister on Field Visit) on February 1 and 2 from Vellore district to review the progress of the welfare and developmental schemes in four districts - Vellore, Ranipet, Thirupathur and Thiruvannamlai.

Sources said the Chief Minister will visit the entire state zone-wise in the coming months.  For this purpose, all districts are likely to be divided into 10 zones, with each zone having four or five districts. Stalin will review the schemes from a collectorate in the zone where the officials of other districts will gather.

On February 1, the Chief Minister will meet representatives of farmers’ associations, self help groups, and industries in the four districts to know their grievances and demands. In the evening, he will hold discussions with senior police officers of the four districts and discuss the law and order issues.

On the same day, the ministers concerned, accompanied by the secretaries, department heads, and other officials will make field visits in these districts.  On February 2, the information gathered during the ministers’ visits will be discussed in the presence of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and collectors of respective districts.  

During his visit to Vellore zone, the Chief Minister will review the schemes regarding drinking water supply and sanitation, services provided by the revenue department, rural and urban development programmes, road improvement, skill development projects for youth, public infrastructure facilities, health and education, nutritional schemes being implemented for children and the like.  

An official release said the Chief Minister has been focussing on the importance of field visits whenever he meets the officials and collectors, and the new initiative has been designed on that line. During his visit to Vellore, Stalin will inaugurate the works to rebuild old school buildings which have already been demolished. In all, 114 classrooms will be built in 55 schools at a total cost of Rs 15.96 crore under the Schools Infrastructure Improvement Scheme of the Rural Development Department.

These include building additional classrooms in six primary and middle schools in Katpadi panchayat union.  The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a student hostel and Pearl Research Park on Vellore Institute of Technology premises.Sources said the Chief Minister will travel by train to attend the function in Vellore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin new CM scheme
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp