Movie, STEM workshops for govt school kids in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State-level workshops for government school students on movies, STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), sports and quiz competitions will be held from February, said school education department officials.

The school education department introduced various activities for government school students including the screening of movies every month, art and culture programmes and STEM education through Vanavil Clubs formed in all the schools. It has also stated that students who perform well in these activities will be taken to foreign countries on exposure visits.

Now, the department is planning to organise workshops before conducting state-level competitions in order to fine-tune the skills of these students. While the first workshop will be for movies and start in February, it will end with STEM education in April. The winners will then be taken to foreign countries during the summer holidays. The places are yet to be finalised.

