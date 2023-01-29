Home States Tamil Nadu

One special court for every four districts can be set up for NDPS cases: Madras HC

Justice Pugalendhi flags delay in filing of final report on time, says accused getting statutory bail

Published: 29th January 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking note of the difficulties faced by the investigating agencies in effectively following up on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases due to the lack of special courts, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently suggested the formation of more special courts for handling NDPS Act cases in the ratio that there is at least one special court for every four districts.

“Possibility of designating the additional district courts in the districts as special courts to deal with cases pertaining to Essential Commodities (EC) or NDPS Acts may also be explored,” Justice B Pugalendhi said. He made the suggestions on a batch of bail petitions by a few persons, who were arrested for allegedly possessing commercial quantities of ganja.

The judge observed that the lawmakers introduced specific provisions such as Sections 37 (offences to be cognizable and non-bailable) and 36(A) (offences triable by special courts) of the NDPS Act by considering the seriousness of narcotic offences. “But the very object of those provisions is defeated by some police officials or public prosecutors who allow the accused to get statutory bail, in cases of commercial quantity, by not filing the final report on time and not filing a report under Section 36(A)(4) of the NDPS Act seeking extension of time for filing the final report,” the judge said.

He also referred to a reply submitted by the Registrar (Judicial) of the Madurai Bench identifying certain delays, especially in sending and receiving drug samples from laboratories and in producing those samples and reports before the special courts. The judge noted that the location of the special courts and the distance cause inconvenience to the investigating officers.

As of now, there are three special courts for NDPS Act cases, for the districts falling under the Bench’s jurisdiction, he pointed out.If special courts are created for every four districts (or covering a 100 km radius), the distance between the police station and the special courts would be reduced, he opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp