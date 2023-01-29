Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes Rs 303-crore worth aid to 1 lakh people in Namakkal

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed welfare aids worth Rs 303.37 crore to over 1.03 lakh people in Bommaikuttaimedu in Namakkal district. He also inaugurated 60 government projects worth Rs 23.71 crore and laid foundation stones for 315 new projects worth Rs 351.12 crore during the event.

“To encourage higher education among the children, the state government is providing education funds of Rs 1,000 to every female student of Class 6 to 12 and collegiate students and so far, Rs 47 crore worth of assistance has been provided to 1.16 lakh students. We have received applications from 1,04,334 students for this scheme and will provide the funds to them,” he said.

He further said that women have undertaken over 216 crore free bus rides under the scheme introduced by the DMK government, in Namakkal alone, they have taken 3.71 crore rides.

Udhayanidhi said, “Following multiple requests, Sericulture Auction Centre was established in Namakkal and so far trade worth Rs 7 crore has been completed. Over Rs 24 crore has been allotted for the new bus stand in Namakkal and it will be built soon. In Rasipuram, a proposal has been sent for a new drinking water scheme at the cost of Rs 1,300 crore. The DMK has brought all these changes in the past 18 months and more such schemes will be introduced in the upcoming years.”

He also inaugurated the Chief Minister Trophy event, which is scheduled to be held in Namakkal. District Collector Shreya P Singh presided over the events.

