70 per cent sarees given away under Pongal scheme: Handloom Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In his reply to the charges levelled by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvm, Handloom Minister R Gandhi said there was no delay in giving free sarees and dhotis to ration-card holders.

Panneerselvam had alleged the ration card holders were not given free sarees and dhotis due to the lethargic attitude of the state government.

Gandhi said more than 70% of the total saree requirement and 60% of dhotis have been provided to ration card holders with the Pongal gift hamper. In a statement, the minister clarified the state government has allocated `487.92 crores to weave 177.64 lakh sarees and 177.23 lakh dhotis.

He added a total of 137.66 lakh sarees (77.5%) and 112.81 lakh dhotis (63.7%) have been made by handloom and power loom weavers cooperative societies as on January 27. Of these, 122.78 lakh sarees and 97.02 lakh dhotis have been sent to various taluk offices as per the demand submitted by the revenue department.

Replying to the charges raised by Panneerselvm, Gandhi said the distribution of the sarees and dhotis usually commences before the Pongal festival and gets completed in February. “This year will be no different,” he added.

