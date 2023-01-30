Home States Tamil Nadu

Brooke Bond Road becomes signal-free in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Brooke Bond road (Dr Krishnasamy Mudaliyar Road), one of the busiest stretches, will become the first thoroughfare in the city to have a free flow of vehicles and no traffic signals. On Sunday, city traffic police announced a new diversion in this stretch.

The road has three traffic signals at Sindhamani, Kikani Junction, and Devangapettai junction. Police have already removed the first two signals and replaced them with roundabouts. Even as the trial run is on, police announced the third junction also as signal-free on Sunday evening.

As per the new arrangement, vehicles from Brooke bond road would not be allowed to turn right at Devangapettai Signal.  Instead, they have to use the next right at Syrian Church road to reach Flower Market, RS Puram, Mettupalayam road, Gandhipuram and Sindhamani Junction. Others who move on Brooke bond road towards Avinashi road’s old flyover can continue without waiting for the signal at Devangapettai Junction. No changes have been made in the opposite stretch between Flyover and Sindhamani junction.

Police expect the new arrangement to help motorists travel on the 2.3-kilometre stretch without waiting at traffic signals.

Changes at Ganapathy Jn

Coimbatore city police have announced traffic diversion at Ganapathy junction on Sathyamangalam Road as they plan to make the junction signal-free as part of their initiative to ensure the free flow of vehicles.

“Vehicles heading to Sanganoor from Moore Market Road through the bus stop will be diverted to the Textool Bridge service road, from where they can reach Sanganoor road. Other vehicles going towards Gandhipuram on Sathyamangalam Road do not wait for the signal at the junction. This diversion came into effect on Sunday and it will continue for a few days on a trial basis,” said sources.

