CM Stalin inaugurates first-of-its-kind Tamil medical conference

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a scientific conference, organised by the Tamil Nadu Association of Otolaryngologists of India, on ENT diseases that has the Tamil language as the medium of instruction.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the translation works of all professional course books in Tamil is going on. “It is happy to see that a medical conference is being held in Tamil for the first time. The government has brought Tamil in education, administration, schools, colleges, courts and also in music,” he said.

Lauding Dr Mohan Kameswaran, Chief Surgeon and Director of Madras Research Foundation (MERF), Stalin said, he was instrumental in the government introducing free Cochlear implant surgery for children with hearing problems.

“Tamil Nadu has done 4,681 free cochlear implant surgeries. It was after Dr Mohan Kameshwaran’s suggestion that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi brought out the scheme,” he said.

Stalin said though the government is providing medical services to people, private participation is also very important.

“The private players should make treatment affordable for the poor as well. As medicine gets advanced, the cost also increases,” he said, adding education and medicine are service-oriented fields.

“There are world-class medical experts in Tamil Nadu, and Chennai is the medical capital,” he said, adding medical treatment should be simple, innovative and at the same time cost-effective.

