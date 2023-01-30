Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin inaugurates first-of-its-kind Tamil medical conference

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the translation works of all professional course books in Tamil is going on.

Published: 30th January 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of the medical conference on ENT at Muthamizh Peravai in RA Puram, in Chennai on Sunday. Lyricist Vairamuthu is  also seen (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a scientific conference, organised by the Tamil Nadu Association of Otolaryngologists of India, on ENT diseases that has the Tamil language as the medium of instruction. 

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the translation works of all professional course books in Tamil is going on. “It is happy to see that a medical conference is being held in Tamil for the first time. The government has brought Tamil in education, administration, schools, colleges, courts and also in music,” he said. 

Lauding Dr Mohan Kameswaran, Chief Surgeon and Director of Madras Research Foundation (MERF), Stalin said, he was instrumental in the government introducing free Cochlear implant surgery for children with hearing problems.

“Tamil Nadu has done 4,681 free cochlear implant surgeries. It was after Dr Mohan Kameshwaran’s suggestion that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi brought out the scheme,” he said. 

Stalin said though the government is providing medical services to people, private participation is also very important.

“The private players should make treatment affordable for the poor as well. As medicine gets advanced, the cost also increases,” he said, adding education and medicine are service-oriented fields. 
“There are world-class medical experts in Tamil Nadu, and Chennai is the medical capital,” he said, adding medical treatment should be simple, innovative and at the same time cost-effective. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil medical conference
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp