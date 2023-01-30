Home States Tamil Nadu

Elangovan will win by big margin, says KN Nehru

Chief Minister M Stalin, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi and MP Kanimozhi are expected to campaign in Erode East for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan.

Published: 30th January 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

DMK alliance parties

A consultative meeting of DMK alliance parties on by-election works in progress at Erode on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: Chief Minister M Stalin, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi and MP Kanimozhi are expected to campaign in Erode East for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan.

Explaining the alliance’s strategy, the minister in charge for the district KN Nehru on Sunday said the cadre would focus on a door-to-door campaign.

“Our candidate Elangovan will file his nomination papers on February 3. We are planning to meet people directly rather than holding public meetings. Nothing is a better strategy than meeting people in person. We will garner votes by explaining to people about the achievements of the state government.”

Nehru added, “We are getting positive responses from the people, and we are confident that Elangovan will win by a huge margin. DMK president MK Stalin will definitely come to Erode for campaigning. MP Kanimozhi and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are also expected to campaign.”

Elangovan said, “It is difficult to match the speed of DMK ministers in the election field. I will follow them and do the election work.”

A consultative meeting of DMK alliance parties regarding the by-election was held on Sunday.  Besides Nehru and Elangovan, ministers S Muthusamy, EV Velu, K Ramachandran and MP A Ganeshamoorthy took part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Stalin Udhayanidhi Erode East KN Nehru EVKS Elangovan
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp