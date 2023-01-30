Elangovan will win by big margin, says KN Nehru

By Express News Service

ERODE: Chief Minister M Stalin, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi and MP Kanimozhi are expected to campaign in Erode East for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan.

Explaining the alliance’s strategy, the minister in charge for the district KN Nehru on Sunday said the cadre would focus on a door-to-door campaign.

“Our candidate Elangovan will file his nomination papers on February 3. We are planning to meet people directly rather than holding public meetings. Nothing is a better strategy than meeting people in person. We will garner votes by explaining to people about the achievements of the state government.”

Nehru added, “We are getting positive responses from the people, and we are confident that Elangovan will win by a huge margin. DMK president MK Stalin will definitely come to Erode for campaigning. MP Kanimozhi and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are also expected to campaign.”

Elangovan said, “It is difficult to match the speed of DMK ministers in the election field. I will follow them and do the election work.”

A consultative meeting of DMK alliance parties regarding the by-election was held on Sunday. Besides Nehru and Elangovan, ministers S Muthusamy, EV Velu, K Ramachandran and MP A Ganeshamoorthy took part.

