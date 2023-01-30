Home States Tamil Nadu

Expedite Cauvery surplus water scheme: PMK leader

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to implement the 'Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme at the earliest and expedite the Hogenakkal 2.0 project.

Published: 30th January 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to implement the 'Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme' at the earliest and expedite the Hogenakkal 2.0 project.

Speaking to the media in Rajapattai, Anbumani said, "One of the main reasons for Dharmapuri being one of the most backward districts in TN is the lack of water. Farmers and the PMK have been urging the government to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Project to divert Cauvery waters from Hogenakkal to lakes across the district. The DMK government had also promised to implement this scheme in the election manifesto."

"Apart from this, Hogenakkal 2.0 project should also be implemented. Dharmapuri's groundwater has an alarmingly high amount of fluoride, due to which a lot of people suffer from fluorosis. To prevent this, 'The Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project' was implemented. But, the lapses in the project defeat its purpose."

"The key aim of the project was to filter out the fluoride before supplying it to the public. But, local panchayats and municipalities mix filtered water with groundwater to meet the needs of the people. The amount of fluoride consumed by people is very high. Hogenakkal 2.0 will fix this problem and also supply clean drinking water to more people. A total of Rs 4,500 has been allocated and the project must be finished at the earliest," he said.

Commenting on SIPCOT in Dharmapuri, Anbumani said, "Over three lakh people from the district are working in other states and districts due to lack of employment opportunities here. The government must bring in more industries into the district by developing the Hosur- Dharmapuri industrial corridor."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme Anbumani Ramadoss
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp