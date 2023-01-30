Expedite Cauvery surplus water scheme: PMK leader

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to implement the 'Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme' at the earliest and expedite the Hogenakkal 2.0 project.

Speaking to the media in Rajapattai, Anbumani said, "One of the main reasons for Dharmapuri being one of the most backward districts in TN is the lack of water. Farmers and the PMK have been urging the government to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Project to divert Cauvery waters from Hogenakkal to lakes across the district. The DMK government had also promised to implement this scheme in the election manifesto."

"Apart from this, Hogenakkal 2.0 project should also be implemented. Dharmapuri's groundwater has an alarmingly high amount of fluoride, due to which a lot of people suffer from fluorosis. To prevent this, 'The Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project' was implemented. But, the lapses in the project defeat its purpose."

"The key aim of the project was to filter out the fluoride before supplying it to the public. But, local panchayats and municipalities mix filtered water with groundwater to meet the needs of the people. The amount of fluoride consumed by people is very high. Hogenakkal 2.0 will fix this problem and also supply clean drinking water to more people. A total of Rs 4,500 has been allocated and the project must be finished at the earliest," he said.

Commenting on SIPCOT in Dharmapuri, Anbumani said, "Over three lakh people from the district are working in other states and districts due to lack of employment opportunities here. The government must bring in more industries into the district by developing the Hosur- Dharmapuri industrial corridor."

