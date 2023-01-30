Experts to train teachers for ‘Naan Mudhalavan’in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teachers of arts and science colleges in the state will get training under experts from global companies and institutions like Cambridge, Microsoft and Google as part of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme which aims to make engineering students industry-ready.

The higher education department has directed state universities to ensure the implementation of training in all affiliated colleges. The training programmes will be held from January 30 to February 10. During the training, the teachers will be provided with a complete overview of the scheme, hands-on training and exposure to provide mentorship to students and enable them to meet and learn from industry leaders.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the nodal agency for the promotion of Naan Mudhalavan has identified seven disciplines in which the faculty members will be trained. According to higher education department officials, experts from Cambridge will provide courses in language proficiency which can enhance the employability of students.

Those from Microsoft will give an insight into digital skills, IZAPY will educate them about emerging technologies, TN Apex Skill Development Centre for Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) will provide digital banking courses, TN Apex skill development centre for Health will help to learn about medical coding, National Stock Exchange Academy will lay out courses on capital markets, and Google Salesforce team will train on data analytics, machine learning and app development.

“Principals of all affiliated colleges have been invited to participate in the training along with subject expert teachers,” said S Gowri, V-C of the University of Madras.

