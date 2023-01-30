Madurai corporation to initiate PPP parking system to curb on-road parking

By Express News Service

MADURAI: To address the prolonged parking issues on the busy city streets of Madurai, the city corporation has planned to initiate a public-private partnership program for parking guidance, operation, and management of paid parking spaces in Avani and Masi streets--two of the busiest streets in the city that consist of a large number of commercial establishments.

Accordingly, the city corporation has floated special tenders seeking public-private partnerships for managing the parking facilities in an effective manner. The decision was taken by the corporation after the situation remained in the city despite constructing two multi-level car parking facilities in the city--one near the temple and near the Periyar bus stand.



Masi and Avani streets, being major tourist and commercial hubs in the district, witness immense traffic on a daily basis. Though the city police recently rolled out several traffic arrangements in the area, the habit of on-road parking by the public continues to stir up dysregulated traffic movement in several areas.



"Long serpentine queues of parked vehicles blocking one side of the lane in Masi street near Vilakkuthoon, Keelavasal, and Therku Vasal area has become a common scene in Madurai. Due to such practice, other vehicles on the road are forced to use the remaining single lane of the road, which often leads to traffic snarls. The city corporation should initiate the parking management system efficiently to prevent such issues," says Rajesh, a resident of Madurai.



The proposal includes the installation of a parking guidance solution for indoor and outdoor paid parking spaces, a special application for parking guidance and payment collection, the installation of reporting dashboard software for occupancy and payment information, and other special arrangements, including barriers, booths, and personnel among others. As a special feature, digital boards containing existing parking spaces in a particular street or a multi-level parking facility will be placed in the venue to aid the public.



Besides the multi-level parking facilities that allow parking on an hourly, monthly, and yearly basis, a similar system for street parking spaces will also be fixed by the corporation. For instance, for motorcycles, Rs 10 will be charged per hour, Rs 500 per month, and Rs 4,200 per year. Whereas for cars it will be Rs 25 per hour, Rs 2,000 per month, and Rs 16,800 per year.

