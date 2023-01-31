BJP not in Erode East bypoll fray, Annamalai says it’s not the election for them

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said his party would not contest in Erode East bypoll. Addressing media persons in Coimbatore, Annamalai made it clear that the BJP would not contest. “This is not the election for us,” he said.

Further, Annamalai alleged that the DMK-led alliance is planning to distribute money to voters in the constituency and that he would lodge a complaint about this to the Election Commission. He accused DMK leaders K N Nehru, E V Velu and Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan of planning to distribute cash to voters on Tuesday. Later, Annamalai tweeted a video of a conversation between Nehru and Elangovan, purported to be on the issue.

“The Chief Minister should engage a forensic lab to check the audio/video. In the audio, the minister is heard saying cash would be distributed within January 31,” Annamalai said, adding he would produce the original footage of the video when required.

Further, he criticised the behaviour of DMK leaders in public. “ The DMK talks about social justice, but minister Nehru uses filthy language at his colleague K Ramachandran, who belongs to a SC community,” he said.

Speaking about the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Annamalai said he did see any uprising among people as claimed by the party. On the increasing presence of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said they would not come here after ten years as several development projects are being implemented in north India and it will bring economic prosperity there. Annamalai was in the city to flag off the padayatra by MLA Vanathi Srinivasan to Palani temple.

DMK flayed

Annamalai said DMK talks about social justice, but minister Nehru uses filthy language at his colleague K Ramachandran, who belongs to a SC community

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said his party would not contest in Erode East bypoll. Addressing media persons in Coimbatore, Annamalai made it clear that the BJP would not contest. “This is not the election for us,” he said. Further, Annamalai alleged that the DMK-led alliance is planning to distribute money to voters in the constituency and that he would lodge a complaint about this to the Election Commission. He accused DMK leaders K N Nehru, E V Velu and Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan of planning to distribute cash to voters on Tuesday. Later, Annamalai tweeted a video of a conversation between Nehru and Elangovan, purported to be on the issue. “The Chief Minister should engage a forensic lab to check the audio/video. In the audio, the minister is heard saying cash would be distributed within January 31,” Annamalai said, adding he would produce the original footage of the video when required. Further, he criticised the behaviour of DMK leaders in public. “ The DMK talks about social justice, but minister Nehru uses filthy language at his colleague K Ramachandran, who belongs to a SC community,” he said. Speaking about the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Annamalai said he did see any uprising among people as claimed by the party. On the increasing presence of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said they would not come here after ten years as several development projects are being implemented in north India and it will bring economic prosperity there. Annamalai was in the city to flag off the padayatra by MLA Vanathi Srinivasan to Palani temple. DMK flayed Annamalai said DMK talks about social justice, but minister Nehru uses filthy language at his colleague K Ramachandran, who belongs to a SC community