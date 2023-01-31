Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK man held for abusing SC youth who entered temple sanctum

A 23-year-old youth from Thirumalagiri allegedly entered the sanctum of Mariamman temple when a festival was underway on the night of January 26.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:21 AM

DMK's south union secretary D Manickam abusing a n SC youth for entering a temple.(Photo | Screengrab Twitter)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  DMK’s Salem East district south union secretary D Manickam was arrested on Monday under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for abusing a youth who had entered the sanctum of a temple recently. DMK treasurer Durai Murugan has suspended Manickam from the party.

A 23-year-old youth from Thirumalagiri allegedly entered the sanctum of Mariamman temple when a festival was underway on the night of January 26. As a section of people opposed this, on January 27, Manickam interrogated the youth in public and abused him. Someone in the crowd recorded the incident and circulated it on social media.

As the video of Manickam using lewd language at the SC youth for entering the temple, that was under HR&CE administration, went viral, the party placed him under suspension on Monday morning. In the evening, police registered a case under the SC/ST Act and arrested him.

An officer from the Salem city police said, “SC community people don’t enter temples. The locals alleged that the SC youth went into the sanctum. No one except priests will enter the sanctum. People who objected to this complained to Manickam and he threatened the youth and his parents using obscene words.” 

TAGS
Untouchability Attrocities against SC/ST
