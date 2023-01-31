Home States Tamil Nadu

Hatching season: Tamil Nadu fishers advised to be cautious while shore trawling

Official sources said fishermen in Dhanushkodi found as many as 13 adult turtles, who were released back into the sea immediately.

Published: 31st January 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 07:17 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  With the onset of the hatching season, fishermen are reporting an influx of endangered species getting caught in their nets. Marine biologists called for action against shore trawling to prevent such incidents. Official sources said fishermen in Dhanushkodi found as many as 13 adult turtles, who were released back into the sea immediately.

"Owing to the hatching season, a large number of turtles is expected to arrive  at Ramanathapuram shores for laying eggs. Fishers have been asked to be cautious while being involved in shore trawling. Over the past three months, marine species such as dugong, dolphins and turtles were caught accidentally in the fishing nets on an average of two to three times and released subsequently," added sources.

Bakan Jagadish Sudhakar, Wildlife Warden of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, said, "The islands of Gulf of Mannar was the first area to be declared as Marine National Park in South East Asia, and serves as the epicentre of  marine organisms. It has about 117 species of corals, fishes and endangered species such as dolphins, sharks, porpoises, sea cows, sea turtles and whales. We have created awareness among the fishermen to release any such species that gets caught in the fishing net. A team of forest department officials will be present when fishermen are involved in shore trawling to help them."

He added that the fishermen who rescue the endangered species and release it into the sea will be awarded with prizes for their efforts. Speaking to TNIE, a senior Marine biologist said the endangered species are usually seen in the shallow water grazing the sea grass and plays a key role in preservation of the marine ecology. "Dugong and dolphins can get injuries during the trawling process. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should take action towards shore trawling," he added.

Comments

