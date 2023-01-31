Home States Tamil Nadu

Marriage promise: 29-year-old TN woman cheats 52-year-old of Rs 10.5 lakh

Cumbum North police have booked a 29-year-old woman for allegedly swindling Rs 10.5 lakh from a 52-year-old man after promising to marry him.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THENI:  Cumbum North police have booked a 29-year-old woman for allegedly swindling Rs 10.5 lakh from a 52-year-old man after promising to marry him. Two other women have also been booked in connection with the case. Police sources said the victim, Mohamed Rafeek, owns two restaurants in Cumbum area and is also into real estate business. He has two sons, and his wife died on December 11 after a prolonged period of illness.

"It is alleged that Rafeek had an illicit relationship with Jeeva of Chinnamanur, who was employed at his restaurant. Jeeva introduced him to Sathya of Kodangipatti area, and Rafeek had physical relations with her too. Further, both women introduced Rafeek to Menaka (29) from Periyakulam. The complainant and Menaka developed their relationship over phone before deciding to have physical relation on January 25, and the woman promised to marry Rafeek," the sources said.

On December 21, Menaka allegedly requested Rafeek for Rs 50,000 and the latter transferred it to her bank account. On the very next day, she called him over the phone and said she had a lot of debt. "Menaka told him she would marry him only if he gave Rs 10 lakh to Jeeva and Sathya. Rafeek borrowed money from some people and gave it to the duo. Later, Menaka sent a voice message to Rafeek's number. However, her mobile phone got switched off after this. Phones of Jeeva and Sathya also went dead from the following day," they added.

Upon realizing that the three women had duped him of Rs 10.5 lakh, Rafeek lodged a complaint with Cumbum North police a few days ago. Meanwhile, a police conservation between the victim and Menaka has gone viral on social media. Search is on for the three women and further probe is on.

It may be noted that Menaka had earlier lodged a complaint to the DSP office in Theni on March 14, alleging that Murugan, the son of a textile owner, forced her to have sexual relations with him after promising to marry her. When Murugan married another woman, Menaka staged a protest in front of the textile shop for a few days. Based on her complaint, Murugan was booked under sections 417 (cheating), 375 (rape), 506(i) (intimidation) r/w 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.

