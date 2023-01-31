Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS, TTV cannot impact our victory: AIADMK Organising Secretary Sengottaiyan

Sengottaiyan said that votes will not get scattered because of them. AIADMK’s victory in Erode East has been confirmed and will prove that Erode East is AIADMK’s stronghold.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan. (File | Express)

AIADMK Organising Secretary  KA Sengottaiyan. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  “Our victory will not be impacted by the fact that O Panneerselvam  and TTV Dhinakaran are also competing,” AIADMK Organising Secretary  KA Sengottaiyan said on Monday. Addressing media persons, he said, “Votes will not get scattered because of them. AIADMK’s victory in Erode East has been confirmed. We will prove that Erode East is AIADMK’s stronghold.”

Earlier in the day, AIADMK functionaries submitted a petition to the Returning Officer requesting him not to allow people carrying only their booth slips to cast vote. S Selvakumara Chinnaiyan, former MP and AIADMK Urban District Legal Wing Secretary handed over the petition to K Sivakumar, Returning Officer. 

Speaking to reporters, Chinnaiyan said, “Voters who come with just booth slips should not be allowed to cast their votes. They must produce Voter ID or Aadhaar card. Booth slips should be issued to voters from February 12. Only officials authorized by the Election Commission should distribute booth slips to voters. Individuals or members of the party should not distribute them.”

Sources from the AIADMK said, “Our leader Palaniswami has said that many voters have left the constituency for several reasons. We are paying special attention to ensure there is no bogus voting in their names. We are collecting voter details door-to-door.”

‘Don’t allow those with only booth slips to vote’
AIADMK functionaries submitted a petition to the Returning Officer requesting him not to allow people carrying only their booth slips to cast vote. S Selvakumara Chinnaiyan, former MP and AIADMK Urban District Legal Wing Secretary handed over the petition to K Sivakumar, Returning Officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KA Sengottaiyan Erode East byelection
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp