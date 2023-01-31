OPS, TTV cannot impact our victory: AIADMK Organising Secretary Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

ERODE: “Our victory will not be impacted by the fact that O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran are also competing,” AIADMK Organising Secretary KA Sengottaiyan said on Monday. Addressing media persons, he said, “Votes will not get scattered because of them. AIADMK’s victory in Erode East has been confirmed. We will prove that Erode East is AIADMK’s stronghold.”

Earlier in the day, AIADMK functionaries submitted a petition to the Returning Officer requesting him not to allow people carrying only their booth slips to cast vote. S Selvakumara Chinnaiyan, former MP and AIADMK Urban District Legal Wing Secretary handed over the petition to K Sivakumar, Returning Officer.

Speaking to reporters, Chinnaiyan said, “Voters who come with just booth slips should not be allowed to cast their votes. They must produce Voter ID or Aadhaar card. Booth slips should be issued to voters from February 12. Only officials authorized by the Election Commission should distribute booth slips to voters. Individuals or members of the party should not distribute them.”

Sources from the AIADMK said, “Our leader Palaniswami has said that many voters have left the constituency for several reasons. We are paying special attention to ensure there is no bogus voting in their names. We are collecting voter details door-to-door.”

‘Don’t allow those with only booth slips to vote’

