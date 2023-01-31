Political parties stage stir over non-functioning of Virudhunagar new bus stand

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Various political parties, including CPI, CPI (Marxist), Congress, MNM, and Viduthalai Siruthaigal staged a demonstration at the collectorate on Monday, demanding the proper functioning of the Virudhunagar New Bus stand.

According to Congress Town President TG Nagendran, though it has been 30 years since the new Bus stand was constructed, it hasn't yet witnessed proper functioning. "Due to the non-functioning of the new bus stand, the old Bus stand is congested. If the new bus stand is put to use, it would relieve the public of the troubles regarding the same," he said adding that the delay is due to the hindrances caused by politicians from the ruling parties.



Central district secretary of Makkal Neethi Mayyam, J Kalidoss, said they have decided to go on a hunger strike on January 9, demanding the functioning of the new bus stand. "A few days ago, the officials had assured us that the bus stand would start functioning on January 26 and had requested us to discontinue the strike. We cancelled the hunger strike based on their assurance but informed them that we would stage a road roko and demonstration if the promise isn't fulfilled within the stipulated time," he said.

