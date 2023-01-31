Home States Tamil Nadu

Six more UPHCs may crop up in Tiruchy for the benefit of 12 lakh residents

With the new additions, there would at least be one UPHC catering to the need of every 50,000 residents.

Published: 31st January 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Tiruchy City Corporation's Urban Primary Health Centre at Periya MilaguParai in Tiruchy on Monday. M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  In a bid to strengthen the health care sector, the city corporation has been mulling over setting up at least six additional Urban Primary Health Centres' (UPHC) in the city. With the new additions, there would at least be one UPHC catering to the need of every 50,000 residents.

Of now, as many as 18 UPHCs function here. A senior corporation official said, "At present, over 12 lakh people reside in the city. Therefore, we need a total of 24 UPHCs to function in the city. We have already announced the construction of a UPHC in Panjappur.

The location of the rest of the centres would be decided upon in the coming months." Meanwhile, works are on to set up about 36 Health and Wellness (H&W) centres which are expected to be opened this year itself. A health official, however, mentioned that H&W centres cannot be likened to UPHCs. "H&W centres come under the purview of UPHCs.

Though the former are equipped with space for yoga and medical consultation, they are in no way replacements to UPHCs." Further, officials said more such centres cropping up in the city would ensure hassle-free access to medical care at affordable rates.

"Residents would immensely benefit of it. Our team would regularly monitor the footfall at each of the UPHCs and the facilities would be upgraded in time. This includes the UPHC at West Boulevard Road, which would be upgraded to a super speciality hospital at a cost of Rs 15 crore."

