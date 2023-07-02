Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Complete check dam renovation on Chinnar soon’: TN farmers

They stated that check dams are crucial for the groundwater table and urged the administration to complete the works before the onset of Southwest monsoon.

Published: 02nd July 2023 07:50 AM

Chinnar river

Chinnar river. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Farmers from Palacode and Marandhalli urged the public works department (WRO) to complete the renovation of the damaged check dams across the Chinnar river basin soon, which were damaged due to floods last year.

They stated that check dams are crucial for the groundwater table and urged the administration to complete the works before the onset of the Southwest monsoon. According to sources, last year, the district received 1,025 mm of rainfall and due to this, the Chinnar River passing through Pennagaram and Palacode faced massive flooding, which damaged nearly 15 check dams.

S Kannan, a farmer from Panchapalli, told TNIE, “Although last year’s rainfall had boosted the cultivation in the area and improved the livelihood of the people, around 15 check dams sustained some minor damages due to it. These dams are crucial to farmers during the drought and we urge the PWD (WRO) to complete the renovations.”

Another farmer, K Samapathkumar from Palacode said, “While the renovations are underway, it needs to be hastened. Two check dams were completely destroyed due to flooding last year and they should be restored as soon as possible. Farmers from Dharmapuri cannot rely on rain and these check dams store the rainfall that we get and help us in sustaining during drought. While there were abundant rains last year, this year there have been minor showers so far. So, they must be renovated at the earliest.”

PWD (WRO) officials said, “There is no need for concern. Over 15 check dams were damaged, 13 out of which are being renovated. We have requested funds for the other two check dams as the damages are extensive. The works will be completed soon.”Express News Service @ Dharmapuri

TAGS
check dams Chinnar river basin
