Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Discrimination has no place in Sanatana Dharma’: TN Governor Ravi

Ravi said,  “Sanatana Dharma is so inclusive that it does not leave anyone. Distortions came up during foreign invasion and a large section of people tend to forget our origin.

Published: 02nd July 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Sanatana Dharma does not discriminate among humans nor professes untouchability as some people contend, Governor RN Ravi said on Saturday. Discrimination and untouchability have no place in Sanatana Dharma, he asserted while taking part in the golden jubilee celebrations of  Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Triplicane.

Ravi said, “Sanatana Dharma is so inclusive that it does not leave anyone. Distortions came up during foreign invasions and a large section of people tend to forget our origin. Many people believe that this country was born in 1947. This is a joke. 

“This is a ‘Sanatan Rashtra.’ Great sages like Adi Sankara, Ramanuja and Madhva conveyed that we are part of a family and we are all equal.” To drive home the point, Ravi explained: “We are all humans and have some ailments. These ailments have to be treated --- they have to be cleansed to make the body healthy. These ailments cannot define who we are.

This beautiful city of Chennai is home to great artists, intellectuals, spiritual leaders and men and women of literature. But in this city, there are some places where we have open gutters and sewers. Now Chennai cannot be defined by these gutters and sewers. These are aberrations and have to be cleansed and corrected. If anyone tries to say that Sanatana Dharma has discrimination and untouchability, it is far from the truth. These distortions cannot define the original.”

Stating that Tamil Nadu is a holy land that gave birth to a galaxy of innumerable saints, Ravi said even sages born in other places, like Swami Vivekananda and Shri Aurobindo, got realisation after visiting this land. Ravi also said Tamil Nadu sustained Sanatana Dharma. Great sages were born on this land and they spread the light to the whole country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanatana Dharma Discrimination RN Ravi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp