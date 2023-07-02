Guidelines to obtain first-graduate certificate for govt jobs released in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the government order stating first-generation graduates will be given priority in government jobs, the revenue department has released another G.O. featuring detailed guidelines to get the certificate.

During the budget 2021-22, it was announced that priority will be given to youngsters who lost both parents to Covid-19, first-generation graduates and persons who studied in Tamil medium government schools in government jobs filled through employment exchanges. A G.O. was released in November 2021.

The G.O. dated June 19, 2023, also asked the additional chief secretary/ revenue commissioner to create an online module for issuing first-generation graduate certificates and provide guidance to collectors.

According to the guidelines, in a family with two children, the first-generation graduate certificate can be given to the one who completes the degree first.

If both pass degree course in the same year, then the month of passing can be considered. If the month is also the same, the certificate should be given to the one who joined the college first even if he had benefited from the education assistance provided by the government at the time of joining. In case of the death of the first graduate in the family before joining a job, it can be given to the younger sibling. If twins are applying for the certificate, it can be given to both.

In the case of joint families where siblings live with their families in the same house, the certificate can only be provided to the person who completes the degree first. The person who is applying for the benefit should have completed education in the 10+2+3 pattern, as it is one of the conditions in the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Act, 2016. There is no age limit or time period to get the certificate. A person can apply for the certificate through e-seva centres to the tahsildars concerned. Those who have studied in government and aided and self-financing colleges can apply for it.

The applications will be sent to the zonal deputy tahsildar who has to provide certificates or reject it within a week. The applicants will receive an SMS if the application is approved and can download the certificate through the link.

If the application is rejected, the candidates can appeal the decision with the tahsildar within 60 days, and then with the revenue commissioner in another 60 days. Posts such as office assistants and typists among others are filled through direct recruitment through employment exchanges.

