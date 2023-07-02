Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras starts trendsetter project to study decarbonisation

The research includes identifying alternative fuels, particularly hydrogen and building mechanisms and capabilities for that.

Published: 02nd July 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (File photo| Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The energy consortium at IIT Madras plans to take up research projects focusing on carbon capture technology and green ammonia production as part of decarbonisation efforts.

The centre launched the trendsetter project, which consists of two projects - carbon dioxide capture and conversion to useful or value-added chemicals and green ammonia production through electrolysis and renewable power, on Friday. Many in the country are not looking at ammonia as a key material in reducing emissions, said Prof. Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Head of the Energy Consortium.

The research includes identifying alternative fuels, particularly hydrogen and building mechanisms and capabilities for that. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “There is a lot talked about Hydrogen fuels, but two big things are not discussed- how do you transport and store hydrogen? It is not easy like petrol and diesel. If you put in a steel tank it will corrode the tank.” As part of the research, the team aims to work on storing hydrogen using ammonia, which is easy to store, carry and convert to hydrogen when necessary.

The project will also look at developing material for carbon capture, building cost-efficient DC circuit breakers, which are essential for energy efficiency and developing a standardised protocol for carbon footprint assessment. While some of these technologies have already been proven by the consortium in the lab, the trendsetter project aims to scale these technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
energy consortium IIT Madras carbon capture technology trendsetter project
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp