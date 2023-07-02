IIT Madras starts trendsetter project to study decarbonisation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The energy consortium at IIT Madras plans to take up research projects focusing on carbon capture technology and green ammonia production as part of decarbonisation efforts.

The centre launched the trendsetter project, which consists of two projects - carbon dioxide capture and conversion to useful or value-added chemicals and green ammonia production through electrolysis and renewable power, on Friday. Many in the country are not looking at ammonia as a key material in reducing emissions, said Prof. Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Head of the Energy Consortium.

Many in the country are not looking at ammonia as a key material in reducing emissions, said Prof. Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Head of the Energy Consortium.

The research includes identifying alternative fuels, particularly hydrogen and building mechanisms and capabilities for that. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “There is a lot talked about Hydrogen fuels, but two big things are not discussed- how do you transport and store hydrogen? It is not easy like petrol and diesel. If you put in a steel tank it will corrode the tank.” As part of the research, the team aims to work on storing hydrogen using ammonia, which is easy to store, carry and convert to hydrogen when necessary.

The project will also look at developing material for carbon capture, building cost-efficient DC circuit breakers, which are essential for energy efficiency and developing a standardised protocol for carbon footprint assessment. While some of these technologies have already been proven by the consortium in the lab, the trendsetter project aims to scale these technologies.

