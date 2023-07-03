Archeology dept excavates over 50 Neolithic artefacts in Tamil Nadu's Pennagaram

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The archaeology department has discovered over 52 artifacts from the Neolithic Age in Boodhinatham in Pennagaram block in the past two months. Speaking to TNIE, archaeological officer and director of the excavation in Boodhinatham S Paranthaman said, “Based on orders from Commissioner T Udhayachandran and under the supervision of Joint Director of Archaeology Dr R Sivananda, a team of archaeologists has been involved in excavation work at Boodhinatham.”

In a study conducted over a period of two months, we conducted over 17 excavations in the area and unearthed over 52 artifacts, he said. “The Neolithic period is one of the most crucial periods in history. It was during this period that people settled down in groups and used tools for hunting using polished stones. We had found some artifacts like glass bangles, earthen pots, types of glass beads, among others. One of the most significant discoveries is that we have found five tools used by people in the era,” he said.

Dr R Sivananda said, “We have unearthed a tool which we believe was used to cut trees or hunt animals. Due to the passage of time, the edges have broken or blunted, but this is a significant discovery.” Further, archaeologists, who are conducting the second phase of the excavation in Nalaparampatti village, said a further study in the area could reveal more tools and help us understand the Neolithic Age.

DHARMAPURI: The archaeology department has discovered over 52 artifacts from the Neolithic Age in Boodhinatham in Pennagaram block in the past two months. Speaking to TNIE, archaeological officer and director of the excavation in Boodhinatham S Paranthaman said, “Based on orders from Commissioner T Udhayachandran and under the supervision of Joint Director of Archaeology Dr R Sivananda, a team of archaeologists has been involved in excavation work at Boodhinatham.” In a study conducted over a period of two months, we conducted over 17 excavations in the area and unearthed over 52 artifacts, he said. “The Neolithic period is one of the most crucial periods in history. It was during this period that people settled down in groups and used tools for hunting using polished stones. We had found some artifacts like glass bangles, earthen pots, types of glass beads, among others. One of the most significant discoveries is that we have found five tools used by people in the era,” he said. Dr R Sivananda said, “We have unearthed a tool which we believe was used to cut trees or hunt animals. Due to the passage of time, the edges have broken or blunted, but this is a significant discovery.” Further, archaeologists, who are conducting the second phase of the excavation in Nalaparampatti village, said a further study in the area could reveal more tools and help us understand the Neolithic Age. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });