Experts: Eyeing computer science courses fine, but choose good colleges in Tamil Nadu

This means over 8,000 additional seats in Computer science and related courses will be available during engineering counseling, which is likely to begin in mid July.

Published: 03rd July 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

File image of Anna University used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The craze among students to join computer science and IT-related engineering courses is no secret, but the worrisome trend in the past two years, experts say, have seen students compromising on educational factors, with many of them settling in for tier II and tier III colleges. Experts warn against this rising trend. 

Eyeing to cash in on the demand of computer science courses, almost 134, out of the 446 engineering colleges in the state, have had sought permission from Anna University this year to hike almost 8,000 seats. This means over 8,000 additional seats in Computer science and related courses will be available during engineering counseling, which is likely to begin in mid July.

“We noticed last year that many top ranked students gave Anna University a miss and joined private colleges just because they wanted a computer science stream. We have revamped the syllabus completely last year and now students of any engineering branch can study computer science as a minor subject,” said vice chancellor of Anna University, R Velraj.

Career consultant Jayprakash Gandhi said the job market scenario in the IT sector currently is not very rosy as many IT companies have slowed down their hiring process.

