File status report on Vengaivayal probe within four weeks, HC directs TN govt

The bench noted that three months had gone by since the order to set up the one-man commission was passed.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Vengaivayal tank in which human excreta was found mixed with water | Express

Vengaivayal tank in which human excreta was found mixed with water (File photo | Express)

By R Sivakumar
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a status report on the one-man commission’s inquiry into contamination of the potable water tank with faecal matter at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district within four weeks.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the direction when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition regarding the issue came up for hearing.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that the Justice M Satyanarayanan commission had visited the village twice to hold inquiries and he sought time for filing the report before the court.

However, the bench noted that three months had gone by since the order to set up the one-man commission was passed. It directed the AAG to file the findings of the commission within four weeks.

It may be noted that the High Court constituted the Justice Satyanarayanan commission in March on a petition filed by advocate Rajkamal of Tiruvallur-based NGO Kalaikalam.

He had urged the court to order a CBI probe since the CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu Police, probing the matter, could not make much headway.

The CB-CID’s probe appeared to be a farce and an eyewash and it had not got the intention to take the investigation to its logical end, he alleged in the petition.

