Kovai, Vaigai express trains enjoy highest patronage in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Kovai Express (Train No 12675) and Vaigai Superfast Express (Train No 12635) enjoy very high patronage in the Southern Railway. According to data released by Southern Railway in response to a query filed under RTI by J Deepak of Kumbakonam, 7,44,302 passengers travelled in Kovai Express, which runs to and from Chennai to Coimbatore between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. A total of 6,98,342 people travelled in Vaigai Express, which is operated between Chennai Egmore and Madurai Junction, during the same period.

Coimbatore to Chennai Intercity Express (Train No 12679) with 6,39,995 annual passengers, Pallavan Superfast Express (Train No 12605) with 6,32,965 passengers, Podhigai Superfast Express (Train No 12661) with 5,30,933 passengers, Cholan Express (Train No 22676) with 5,15,224 passengers and Nellai Superfast Express (Train No 12631) with 5,07,502 passengers, were the other trains preferred by passengers.

“The railways should convert chair cars from the existing sleeper coaches in the Cholan Express, which passes through Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, as it is also registering high patronage,” Deepak said.

“We have been demanding for operating Tiruchy to Tambaram train via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam at 6 am since the existing Cholan Express (Train No 22676) is available only at 10.15 am,” he added.

J Sathish, former DRUCC member and Director of Kongu Global Forum, said, “Coimbatore is the second biggest city in the state after Chennai, but only two night trains are operated there. The RTI response clearly shows that the route has a very good potential in operating trains and considering this, the railway board should make the weekly special train from Coimbatore to Chennai MGR central as a daily train.”

