Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai, Vaigai express trains enjoy highest patronage in Tamil Nadu

A total of 6,98,342 people travelled in Vaigai Express, which is operated between Chennai Egmore and Madurai Junction, during the same period.

Published: 03rd July 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

East Coast Railway trains cancelled

Representational Image.

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Kovai Express (Train No 12675) and Vaigai Superfast Express (Train No 12635) enjoy very high patronage in the Southern Railway. According to data released by Southern Railway in response to a query filed under RTI by J Deepak of Kumbakonam, 7,44,302 passengers travelled in Kovai Express, which runs to and from Chennai to Coimbatore between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. A total of 6,98,342 people travelled in Vaigai Express, which is operated between Chennai Egmore and Madurai Junction, during the same period.

Coimbatore to Chennai Intercity Express (Train No 12679) with 6,39,995 annual passengers, Pallavan Superfast Express (Train No 12605) with 6,32,965 passengers, Podhigai Superfast Express (Train No 12661) with 5,30,933 passengers, Cholan Express (Train No 22676) with 5,15,224 passengers and Nellai Superfast Express (Train No 12631) with 5,07,502 passengers, were the other trains preferred by passengers.

“The railways should convert chair cars from the existing sleeper coaches in the Cholan Express, which passes through Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, as it is also registering high patronage,” Deepak said.
“We have been demanding for operating Tiruchy to Tambaram train via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam at 6 am since the existing Cholan Express (Train No 22676) is available only at 10.15 am,” he added.

J Sathish, former DRUCC member and Director of Kongu Global Forum, said, “Coimbatore is the second biggest city in the state after Chennai, but only two night trains are operated there. The RTI response clearly shows that the route has a very good potential in operating trains and considering this, the railway board should make the weekly special train from Coimbatore to Chennai MGR central as a daily train.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovai Express Vaigai Superfast Express
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp